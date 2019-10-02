Suspicious athletes led to coaching great Salazar’s downfall

,

(AP) — Alberto Salazar was so excited about a performance-enhancing supplement he was trying out on his runners, he sent an email to none other than Lance Armstrong.

“Lance, call me asap!” Salazar wrote to the world’s most famous cyclist, who himself was only months away from being banned for life for doping. “We have tested it, and it’s amazing.”

The supplement the track coach was so jazzed about back in 2011 was called L-carnitine, and Salazar was preparing to have it infused into his runners’ systems so it could take effect in time to help them for the upcoming Olympics in London. It was part of a series of doping experiments being bankrolled and supported by Nike, including an encouraging email from the CEO about one of Salazar’s updates.

Problem was, none of the runners were quite sure what the effects were.