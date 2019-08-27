Survey finds new auto technology can annoy drivers

byAssociated Press27 August 2019 16:31-04:00

DETROIT (AP) — A survey shows that alerts from new driver assist systems are so annoying that some motorists are turning the features off.

The 2019 J.D. Power Tech Experience study also found that frustrated drivers may avoid the systems in future vehicle purchases.

J.D. Power says the findings are a major concern for automakers who want to sell the systems and prepare drivers for automated vehicles.

The survey found that 23% of drivers with systems that keep vehicles in their lanes view the alerts as annoying. The results vary by brand, with up to 30% finding the alerts bothersome in some brands. Of drivers who don’t like the alerts, 61% sometimes disable the systems.

J.D. Power surveyed over 16,400 people from February through July who bought or leased a 2019 vehicle in the past 90 days.

