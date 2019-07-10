Surprise P&Z approves tire shop in City Center

By Jason Stone, INDEPENDENT NEWSMEDIA

While it’s not the exciting development in the City Center that many residents were hoping for next, the Surprise Planning and Zoning Commission has signed off on a new tire store to set up behind the In-N-Out Burger, 14321 W. Bell Road.

The Commission voted 4-1 on June 20 with one abstension to approve the plans for the Tireworks, which would go at Civic Center Drive and Elm Street if it’s approved by the City Council.

The 5,800-square-foot facility would be built on nearly an acre lot just south of the burger restaurant.

It will feature 29 parking spots, as well as three on-street parking spots that will be part of the overall City Center feel.

“Those on-street parking will help contribute to the downtown feel of large sidewalks and walkable streets,” City Planner Hobart Wingard said.

At least one commissioner was concerned about the overall feel of the project, just a couple weeks after Carefree Partners released a rough draft master plan for more than 500 acres it has left to develop on land it owns.

“We only have one opportunity to create a downtown,” Commissioner Mitchell Rosenbaum said. “It has been a vision for our city’s future. I believe that we should have the opportunity to view the plans under development for the downtown area before we make any decisions on uses that may not fit that plan.”

Mr. Rosenbaum also pointed out Surprise has half a dozen tire shops along Bell Road already.

Commissioner Gisele Norberg asked Wendy Riddell of the Berry and Riddell law firm, the group that owns the lot, why they picked that site for the project.

Ms. Riddell told the Commission that the zoning and entitlements were already in place.

“I certainly recognize the importance of this site,” Ms. Riddell told the commissioners. “[City] staff pushed us pretty hard here and drove us to ensure that drive, that street, that landscaping, that plaza, the bench area, the on-street parking was all there to give the design importance to this location.”

The City Council doesn’t meet in July, but it’s unsure if it will take up the issue in August.