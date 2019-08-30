Surprise Chamber finds new home

The Surprise Regional Chamber of Commerce has found a new home at 15331 W. Bell Road.

Chamber President and CEO Raoul Sada calls the move a “strategic one” after moving from the City Hall complex over the summer.

“Many businesses assumed the Chamber was affiliated with the government because we were located on city property,” Mr. Sada said. “We frequently had to explain that while we often work with government, we are not part of the government, and we are totally independent.

“Having our new location surrounded by private sector businesses off Bell Road will help end send a different message.”

The Chamber was forced to leave the City Hall location when the City Council voted in the spring to end the lease with the business group. The Chamber was receiving free rent, but the City Council indicated in its vote that it wanted a more active office at that location.

Chamber officials said the new office will give the it a “21st-century, flexible office space solution.”

The new office offers flexible workspace with access to private meeting rooms of various sizes. This will allow the Chamber to expand and contract as needed without having to invest in permanent space.

Mr. Sada said the Chamber will continue its “be in the community initiative” by having all staff spending more time meeting with business owners and community stakeholders outside of the office.

To accomplish this, the Chamber has created an “Appointment Only” policy for the facility hours.

“We need more facetime with business owners and leaders,” Mr. Sada said. “This year getting in front of business leaders and owners takes on new importance as we roll out our new Business Climate Survey this fall and start soliciting input from the business community regarding our local government policy agenda.”

IF YOU GO What: Surprise Regional Chamber of Commerce offices

Surprise Regional Chamber of Commerce offices When: By appointment only

By appointment only Where: 15331 W. Bell Road

15331 W. Bell Road Information: surpriseregionalchamber.com, or call 623-583-0692

Editor’s note: The Surprise Chamber of Commerce contributed to this story.