Surprise Chamber alters its model for changing times

By Jason Stone, Independent Newsmedia

The Surprise Regional Chamber of Commerce is looking for a new home – but if you ask the group, the timing couldn’t have been more perfect since it’s about to get a new identity as well.

When the Surprise City Council voted last month to discontinue giving free office space to the Chamber near City Hall, 16000 N. Civic Center Plaza, it effectively pushed the Chamber into activating its 21st century plan.

That plan basically calls for more activism and less hobnobbing.

“The old chambers were based on the 1950s/1960s model,” Chamber CEO Raoul Sada said. “Those chambers are notorious for mixers — food and alcohol are at a lot of their networking events.”

But about three years ago, Mr. Sada said some branding studies began to show things were changing. The board members for the Surprise Chamber met several times since then to transition its focus.

“We made a mission change where we are much more about advocacy, candidate forums, and we’re moving in that direction full-speed ahead,” Mr. Sada said.

TIMES ARE CHANGING

Surprise city leaders saw this Chamber model slowly changing and realized giving up valuable real estate near City Hall wasn’t a prudent idea.

The City and Chamber originally came to an agreement about 10 years ago to let it set up shop at 16126 N. Civic Center Plaza when the Chamber was still called the Northwest Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce.

“We did this at the beginning to help the Chamber get on its feet and get going because we need a very vibrant chamber in our city and that was kind of our contribution,” said Mayor Skip Hall, who was a member of the City Council then.

The current three-year agreement that is ending June 30 called for Chamber to run a visitors center and a gift shop. It was a pretty unique arrangement for the two parties, Mr. Sada said, since most chambers across the Valley like to keep themselves an arm’s distance away from the government.

But because the Surprise Chamber’s mission had begun slowly changing over the last few years, it started drifting away from what the city wanted.

The council clearly wasn’t happy with limited hours for the chamber office, the need for more merchandise in the gift shop and a tourism center that was more than just pamphlets outside the door.

“Just over time we’ve had leadership changes, and the office wasn’t really used the way they were before when we first established it,” Mr. Hall said.

Mr. Sada said he was aware of the City Council’s complaints before they met to terminate the free lease deal and he understands why the Council voted to discontinue its free rent.

“We’re not about having visitors come pick up brochures as we were in the year’s past,” Mr. Sada said.

NEW MODEL

Mr. Sada said an industry-wide movement is changing the ways many chambers of commerce operate across the country.

Specifically, many chambers are transitioning from what they called the old “Three Ps” – parades, parties and pageants – to a new “Three Cs” model. Those stand for conveners, catalysts and champions for the free enterprise system.

Basically, it means Surprise and some other chambers are changing their focus from networking and socializing into advocacy to help shape government change that’s conducive to business.

One of those events came late last month when the chamber hosted a panel of Arizona water experts to give a presentation on the state’s water and drought plan.

That advocacy is enhanced with digital marketing and business retention programs, which include the Shop Surprise text deal service.

In a letter to the chamber board the day after the city’s decision to cut the lease deal, Mr. Sada wrote, “our mission statement is clear: we are to ‘champion economic prosperity, foster a pro-business climate, and to improve the quality of life in our region.’”

Mr. Sada said the move out of City Hall will give the chamber a couple of benefits.

“By being on their campus, there is some confusion in the public — and even some businesses — who think the chamber is part of the city,” Mr. Sada said. “When you’re on their property, all we do is just reinforce that perception.”

He said the chamber will also be able to flex its independent business muscles more now.

“Since we are switching over to being a champion for free enterprise and a pro-business advocate, we believe in less government, and we don’t want to turn around and be dependent on the government for protecting the business sector,” Mr. Sada said. “It makes the chamber less dependent on the government. It allows us to be a stronger advocate for the business community when you don’t have to worry about government funders and what their reactions might be to your policy positions or whatever.”

That’s just fine with the City Council.

“As a council, we just want an arm’s length arrangement with the chamber where we’re just we’re members,” Mr. Hall said.

VISITOR VENUE

The space the chamber currently uses includes a conference room, a couple of offices and most notably a visitors’ center and gift shop.

Mr. Sada said an in-person visitors’ center was no longer needed, thanks to the prevalence of information on the Internet. He said the visitsurpriseaz.com website receives more traffic in one month than the in-person location would receive in one year.

“Now today everything’s online,” Mr. Sada said. “Our website gets 15,000 to 20,000 visitors a year. All the merchandise that we sell on our store is now available online and printed on demand and sent directly to consumers. So, we don’t need the space. Most of our work is done by visiting businesses and having meetings out in the community — not coming to the chamber offices. That’s very still very old school that approach.”

That change wasn’t pleasing the City Council, however, which is still seeking a proper place for out-of-towners to receive tourism information.

“There used to be an active visitors center,” Mr. Hall said. “There was a volunteer working in that visitors center. And they’ve changed that to where it’s kind of a walk-up situation on the outside. There’s no human interaction to where you pick up the visitation brochures of various hotels and all that kind of stuff. There are no people. It’s just on the outside of the building.”

Mr. Sada said that’s just part of the philosophical change of the chamber.

“For us to be more engaged in political activity and advocacy, running a gift shop was no longer an organizational priority for us,” Mr. Sada said. “The visitor center here was no longer an organizational priority for us.”

WHAT’S NEXT

The city is already working on some ideas for reusing the building for some sort of public benefit.

But Mr. Hall isn’t ready to divulge plans that aren’t firmed up yet.

Mr. Sada said the chamber is already looking at new locations and plans to resurface somewhere in Surprise in a spot that’s about 75% smaller than what it has now.

Economic Development Coordinator Mike Hoover has been working on an agreement for a regular membership into the chamber, which the City Council could vote on later this month before it takes a break for July.

Mr. Sada said the city’s current $25,000 contribution makes up about 10% of the chamber’s budget, which is aligned with national averages for other cities.

“We came up with a new type of memberships just for governments,” Mr. Sada said. “They get to pick and choose what level that they want to make an investment in.”

Editor’s note: Jason Stone can be reached at 623-445-2805, on email at jstone@newszap.com or on Twitter at @thestonecave. Visit www.yourvalley.net.