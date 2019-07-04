Surprise Business: Raising Canes hosting Lemonade with a Cop event 

Raising Canes, 14385 W. Bell Road, is hosting a new event called “Lemonade with a Cop” with officers from the Surprise Police Department from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 9.

Based on the “Coffee with a Cop” events, this family-fun filled night will give residents the chance to chat with our local police department, eat chicken and try free lemonade.

It will include music, free prizes and giveaways.

Independent to close office for 4th of July

Independent Newsmedia’s Sun City office, 17220 N. Boswell Boulevard, will be closed Thursday, July 4 and Friday, July 5 for the Independence Day holiday. The editorial deadline for the Wednesday, July 10 edition of the weekly newspapers will be 4 p.m. Tuesday, July 2 and the advertising deadline will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 3. The deadlines will also be 4 p.m. July 2 for editorial and 2 p.m. July 3 for Daily Independent editions Thursday, July 4; Friday, July 5; Saturday, July 6; and Monday, July 8. The Independent office will reopen Monday, July 8 for the regular hours, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Estate planning classes continue through Sept.

Free classes on estate planning are available on multiple dates through September at City Hall, 16000 N. Civic Center Plaza. Ted Meyer with the Arizona chapter of The Society of Financial Awareness will teach classes on the following dates: Thursday, July 11; Tuesdays, Aug. 13 and 27; and Thursdays, Sept. 12 and 26. The classes will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on those days. To register, contact Ruby Sitea at 623-222-3242, or ruby.sitea@surpriseaz.gov.