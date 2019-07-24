Surprise Business: P&Z approves revised plat for Toll at Prasada housing project

The Surprise Planning and Zoning Commission approved two revised preliminary plats on the Toll at Prasada project on July 18.

Commissioners voted to accept Unit P of Phase 1 being divided into 49 lots and 11 tracts as well as Unit E of that parcel divided into 81 lots and 13 tracts.

At the same meeting, the Commission voted to rezone 2-1/2 acres of property APS owns on the southwest corner of Bell and Dysart roads.

The City Council will next take up all three approvals at a later date.

Strip on Dysart, Cactus sold for $2.6 million

Northstar Commercial Partners has sold a strip mall on the southwest corner of Dysart and Cactus roads for $2.6 million to Austin, Texas-based KM Commercial. Northstar purchased the 17,394- square-foot building in 2015 as part of 24 assets totaling $224.3 million.

The company, which specializes in buying vacant and distressed assets throughout the U.S., previously sold a 418,000-square-foot facility next to it in February for $24.1 million. That sale was to Golden, Colorado-based Dalfen Industrial. Northstar officials said those two properties were their last two in Surprise.