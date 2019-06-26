Surprise Business: Marketing part of next TechCelerator Lunch & Learn class

“Avoid the Summer Blues” is the title of the next Lunch & Learn seminar at the AZ TechCelerator, 12425 W. Bell Road, Building D.

It’s held from noon to 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 27.

Learn free marketing tips from the pros. The class covers topics such as Client Relationship Management (CRM), email marketing, promotions, coupons, websites and social media.

Citizen outreach planned for Greer Ranch project

Another citizen outreach meeting has been called for the controversial Greer Ranch project at Cactus and Reems roads at 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 27

Developers of Vita Communities Multifamily at Greer Ranch are asking for a zoning change from Community Commercial to Medium Density Residential.

Several citizens aired concerns they want retail businesses there instead at another outreach meeting in May.

The next meeting takes place in the Community Room in Surprise City Hall, 16000 N. Civic Center Drive.

Estate planning classes continue through Sept.

Free classes on estate planning are available on multiple dates through September at City Hall, 16000 N. Civic Center Plaza.

Ted Meyer with the Arizona chapter of The Society of Financial Awareness will teach classes on the following dates: Thursday, July 11; Tuesdays, Aug. 13 and 27; and Thursdays, Sept. 12 and 26.

The classes will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on those days.

For information or to register, contact Ruby Sitea at 623-222-3242, or ruby.sitea@surpriseaz.gov.

Senior Center in last week of free trial

The Surprise Senior Center, 15832 N. Hollyhock St., is offering free trial memberships to all new enrollees for one more week.

Participants who remain enrolled in Senior Center programs following the free trial will pay the one-year membership fee ($12 residents, $15 non-residents) on Monday, July 1.

Fitness membership fees are $30 annually for residents and $35 for non-residents.

To sign up for the free trial membership call 623-222-1500, or log on to surpriseaz.gov/seniorservices.