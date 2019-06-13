Surprise Business: Council approves 2 parcels in Heritage Asante project

The Surprise City Council approved two parcels of the Heritage Asante project.

At its June 4 meeting, the council approved the preliminary and final plats for Parcels 1 and 5 for the housing development north of Grand Avenue and west of 163rd Avenue.

Parcel 1 features 168 lots, while Parcel 5 has 84.

Developer, city agree on payment for 163rd Ave. fixes

Metro Oasis is paying Surprise to improve roads around 163rd Avenue as part of a 2018 deal that will bring 832 homes to the area.

The City Council approved the development agreement with the owners of a portion of the Desert Oasis area.

The council approved the subdivision plat in August, and the developer agreed to pay the city an in-lieu fee to be used for street improvements.

Councilmembers also approved the final plats for three of the five separate parcels in Desert Oasis.

All together, the council signed off on 304 lots over the three parcels.

Westcor joins agreement to widen Waddell

The city has entered a Cooperative Infrastructure Improvement Agreement for Waddell Road with Westcor/Surprise.

The agreement will allow the developer to be incorporated into the general obligation bond project, which is expected to save time and money widening the road to three lanes in both directions.

Work is scheduled to begin in August and be completed by next spring.

Citizen review called for medical complex rezoning

A citizen review meeting is scheduled for Monday, June 17, for a possible rezoning to allow a medical office complex near Mountain View Boulevard and Reems Road.

The applicant is asking for a change from a worship designation to a commercial one.

The outreach meeting is set for 6 p.m. at the Residence Inn by Marriott, 16418 N. Bullard Ave.

Bank offers school supply collection effort

Mutual of Omaha Bank, 19432 R.H. Johnson Blvd., Sun City West, is seeking school supplies to help Eve’s Place with its programs.

Eve’s Place, 10446 W. Coggins Drive, Sun City, is a domestic violence victims’ advocacy agency that serves the Northwest Valley and other areas of the state. The agency now serves more than 270 families.

Donated items will be collected between 2 and 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 11 at the bank’s Sun City West location.

In addition to school supplies, residents can also donate gift cards to Walmart, Target, Staples, Office Max and other retailers. Food and beverages will be provided during the collection event.

School supplies needed for the Eve’s Place Community Services program include: teen backpacks, highlighters, five-subject college-ruled spiral notebooks, thesaurus and dictionary, subject dividers, two-pocket folders, crayons, hand sanitizer, glue sticks, dry erase markers, box of tissues, one-inch binders, markers, colored pencils, scientific calculators, loose-leaf paper, Clorox wipes, No. 2 mechanical pencils, washable markers, pencil cases, safety scissors, composition notebooks, rulers, erasers, blue and black pens, index cards, sticky notes, No. 2 wooden pencils and USB flash drives.

Cities join up to help utility bill assistance

Surprise and El Mirage are teaming up for a final walk-in Utility Assistance event Thursday, June 13 at the Surprise Resource Center, 12425 W. Bell Road. Building A, #124.

Customers can learn about options to save money and APS assistance programs.

Information is at SurpriseAZ.gov/resourcecenter.

Estate planning classes continue through Sept.

Free classes on estate planning are available on multiple dates through September at City Hall, 16000 N. Civic Center Plaza.

Ted Meyer with the Arizona chapter of The Society of Financial Awareness will teach classes on the following dates: Thursday, June 20; Thursday, July 11; Tuesdays, Aug. 13 and 27; and Thursdays, Sept. 12 and 26.

The classes will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on those days.

For information or to register, contact Ruby Sitea at 623-222-3242, or ruby.sitea@surpriseaz.gov.

Surprise Senior Center offers free trial in June

The Surprise Senior Center, 15832 N. Hollyhock St., is offering free trial memberships to all new enrollees through June 30.

The Senior Center offers a variety of activities for seniors (age 50 and older) and adults with disabilities.

Participants who remain enrolled in Senior Center programs following the free trial will pay the one-year membership fee ($12 residents, $15 non-residents) on July 1.

The state-of-the-art fitness room features modern gym equipment. Fitness membership fees are $30 annually for residents and $35 for non-residents.

To sign up for the free trial membership, call 623-222-1500, or log on to surpriseaz.gov/seniorservices.