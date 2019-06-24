Sun City building housing Verizon changes owners

A new building housing a Verizon store in Sun City changed ownership.

Marcus & Millichap, a leading commercial real estate investment services firm with offices throughout the United States and Canada, brokered the sale of the property and building, a 3,000-square foot net-leased property at 10249 W. Grand Ave. According to Ryan Sarbinoff, regional manager of the firm’s Phoenix office, the asset sold for $2.4 million.

Jamie Medress and Mark Ruble, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s Phoenix office, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a limited liability company. The buyer was in a 1031 property exchange group and obtained financing.

The Verizon was on the market for 60 days before going under contract.

