Southwest Valley Chamber slates next Speakers Series event

The Southwest Valley Chamber Speakers Series will look at “Plumbing the Colorado” 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, July 9 at The Church at Litchfield Park, Souers Hall, 300 N. Old Litchfield Road.

Pam Justice, education coordinator for the University of Arizona Cooperative Extension’s Arizona Project WET, will offer an informative presentation about what makes up Goodyear or Litchfield Park’s water portfolio, why was the Shortage Sharing Agreement so important, and will examine the importance of Colorado River water to Arizona.

The free event is presented by the Litchfield Park Historical Society in partnership with The Church at Litchfield Park.

Visit lphsmuseum.org.