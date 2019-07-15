Southwest Valley Chamber Lunch N Learn event Thursday discusses blogging strategies The Southwest Valley Chamber of Commerce hosts a Lunch N Learn meeting to discuss Blogging Made Simple noon-1 p.m. Thursday, July 18 at 289 N. Litchfield Road. Blogging is a content marketing strategy that uses expertise to build trust and authority with not only search engines, but consumers as well. Presented by Chris Amos, DexYP|Thryv. Call 623-932-2260.

