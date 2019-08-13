Southwest Valley Chamber announces new members

A mover wheels boxes out of a Daniel's Moving and Storage van. The company was one of 14 local businesses to recently join the Southwest Valley Chamber of Commerce. [Submitted photo]
Business

The Southwest Valley Chamber of Commerce has welcomed the following new members:

  • America First Credit Union, Donna Buchanan, 221 N. 79 Ave., 602-799-8088, www.americafirst.com
  • Avondale Elementary School District, Betsy Hargrove, 295 W. Western Ave., 623-772-5009, www.avondale.kl2.az.us
  • CenturyLink, Steve Faigen, 20 E. Thomas St., 623-915-6278, www.centurylink.com
  • Daniel’s Moving and Storage, Inc./Atlas Van Lines, Ellen White, 6131 W. Van Buren St., 602-430-6299, www.danielsmoving.com
  • ECS Solar, Stephen Chaidez, 1327 N. Dysart Road, 602-790-2319, www.solaresc.com
  • Elements Massage, Chris Hoard, 14175 W. Indian School Road, 623-810-8137, elementsmassagegoodyear.com
  • Harvest Time Group, Carlton Dasher, 12725 W. Indian School Road, 877-726-7608, www.abeaconofhopecommunity.homestead.com
  • Jewel’s Hair LLC, Alethea Tillman, 1406 S. 11 8th Drive, lovejewelshair.com
  • Kelley’s Insurance Services, Ken Kelley, 17624 W. Maryland Ave., 602-741-7818, kelleysinsurance.com
  • Lavish Hair Salon, Evangelina Covarrubias, 1485 N. Dysart Road, 760-534-0068
  • Real Sports, LLC, Charles G. Sanders, PO Box 1218, 623-518-4366, www.therealsportsgroup.com
  • Right Away Disposal, Larry Williams, 3755 S. Royal Palm Road, www.rightawaydisposal.com
  • Rodeo Ford, Alex Medina, 13680 W. Test Drive, 623-298-3900
  • Sarah Hoag Photography, Sarah Hoag, 241 Laguna Drive West, 650-759-2195, www.sarahhoagphotography.com



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.