Southwest Valley Chamber announces new members

The Southwest Valley Chamber of Commerce has welcomed the following new members:
- America First Credit Union, Donna Buchanan, 221 N. 79 Ave., 602-799-8088, www.americafirst.com
- Avondale Elementary School District, Betsy Hargrove, 295 W. Western Ave., 623-772-5009, www.avondale.kl2.az.us
- CenturyLink, Steve Faigen, 20 E. Thomas St., 623-915-6278, www.centurylink.com
- Daniel’s Moving and Storage, Inc./Atlas Van Lines, Ellen White, 6131 W. Van Buren St., 602-430-6299, www.danielsmoving.com
- ECS Solar, Stephen Chaidez, 1327 N. Dysart Road, 602-790-2319, www.solaresc.com
- Elements Massage, Chris Hoard, 14175 W. Indian School Road, 623-810-8137, elementsmassagegoodyear.com
- Harvest Time Group, Carlton Dasher, 12725 W. Indian School Road, 877-726-7608, www.abeaconofhopecommunity.homestead.com
- Jewel’s Hair LLC, Alethea Tillman, 1406 S. 11 8th Drive, lovejewelshair.com
- Kelley’s Insurance Services, Ken Kelley, 17624 W. Maryland Ave., 602-741-7818, kelleysinsurance.com
- Lavish Hair Salon, Evangelina Covarrubias, 1485 N. Dysart Road, 760-534-0068
- Real Sports, LLC, Charles G. Sanders, PO Box 1218, 623-518-4366, www.therealsportsgroup.com
- Right Away Disposal, Larry Williams, 3755 S. Royal Palm Road, www.rightawaydisposal.com
- Rodeo Ford, Alex Medina, 13680 W. Test Drive, 623-298-3900
- Sarah Hoag Photography, Sarah Hoag, 241 Laguna Drive West, 650-759-2195, www.sarahhoagphotography.com