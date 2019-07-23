Southwest Valley Chamber announces new hires

The Southwest Valley Chamber of Commerce hired two new staff members.

Klaire Pollock is the new membership liaison. Her focus is maintaining member records, billing and member communications. A native Arizonan. Ms. Pollock has a bachelor’s degree in catering, event planning and entrepreneurship from Brigham Young University-Idaho and is a licensed cosmetologist for the state of Arizona. She enjoys hiking, volleyball, ultimate frisbee, baking and being with her family. She and her husband, Curtis, moved to the West Valley in March from the Gila Valley.

Alee Rojo is the new information specialist. She coordinates all the tour­ist information and general area information, as well as maintaining the calendars and scheduling lunch ‘n learns. Ms. Rojo recently graduated beauty school and is now a licensed esthetician for the state of Arizona. Ms. Rojo enjoys hiking, going on road trips and going to trampoline parks. She was born and raised in the West Valley and began to take more interest in the community when her mother, Tina Conde, became an Avondale city council member. Ms. Rojo is now part of the fundraising committee for the Agua Fria Food and Clothing Bank and plans to join more committees to grow her involvement within the community.