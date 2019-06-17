Sotheby’s and Array soar while Align and Tyson Foods dip

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Monday:

Sotheby’s, up $20.74 to $56.13

The New York auction house is being sold to French Israeli businessman Patrick Drahi for almost $3.7 billion.

Array BioPharma Inc., up $16.85 to $46.44

Pharmaceutical company Pfizer is buying the cancer treatment developer for $10.6 billion.

C&J Energy Services Inc., up $2.15 to $12.87

The oilfield services company is being bought by rival Keane Group in an all-stock deal.

Tyson Foods Inc., down $3.38 to $78.53

The food maker lagged the market as investors moved away from safe-play holdings in the consumer staples sector.

UniQure NV, up $8.59 to $81.14

The gene therapy developer is considering putting itself up for sale, according to media reports.

LegacyTexas Financial Group Inc., up 66 cents to $38.88

The bank is being sold to U.S. regional bank Prosperity Bancshares for $2.1 billion in cash and stock.

Facebook Inc., up $7.68 to $189.01

The social media company gained ground as investors shifted to more risk-heavy internet and technology stocks.

Align Technology Inc., down $17.02 to $288.68

The medical device company and Straumann Group ended discussions over a potential distribution deal.

