Snap and Teradyne rise while Caterpillar and iRobot fall
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Wednesday:
Snap Inc., up $2.78 to $17.61
The company behind messaging app Snapchat beat Wall Street’s second quarter financial forecasts.
Caterpillar Inc., down $6.19 to $131.91
The construction equipment company’s second quarter profit fell well short of analysts’ forecasts because of weak energy sector demand.
Texas Instruments Inc., up $8.93 to $129
The chipmaker’s second quarter profit far exceeded analysts’ forecasts and eased concerns about chip demand.
Teradyne Inc., up $9.85 to $57.94
The maker of semiconductor testing equipment gave investors a strong profit forecast after beating Wall Street’s second quarter financial expectations.
Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., up $38.36 to $777.96
The Mexican food chain reported a solid increase in online orders during the second quarter and exceeded analysts’ financial forecasts.
iRobot Corp., down $15.12 to $74.51
The company behind the Roomba vacuum slashed its profit forecast for the year because of the U.S.-China trade war and tariffs.
United Parcel Service Inc., up $9.12 to $114.39
Demand for next-day delivery helped push the package delivery service’s second quarter financial results beyond Wall Street forecasts.
Tupperware Brands Corp., down $3.40 to $14.42
The storage container maker slashed its profit and sales outlook for the year because of lower consumer spending.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.