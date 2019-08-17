Six chambers of commerce team up for West Valley Biz 2 Biz Expo Aug. 22

Attendees talk to business representatives at the 2018 Biz 2 Biz Expo at the Glendale Civic Center, 5750 W. Glenn Drive. [Ed Sharpe/Special to the Independent]
Hosted by all six West Valley Chambers of Commerce at the Glendale Civic Center, the 2019 Biz 2 Biz Expo is 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22 at the Glendale Civic Center, 5750 W. Glenn Drive.

This event offers an opportunity for businesses throughout the West Valley and beyond to showcase their products and services to hundreds of decision makers and buyers. Free to attend and open to the public, this productive event also features a cash bar, prizes and the opportunity to develop critical relationships with surrounding businesses and leaders throughout Avondale, Buckeye, El Mirage, Glendale, Peoria, Surprise, Tolleson, Goodyear, Litchfield Park, Sun City, Sun City West, Wickenburg and Youngtown.

Reserve an exhibit space by Aug. 8. Space is available on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Visit glendaleazchamber.org.

