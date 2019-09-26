Shares of Peloton decline on first day of trading

Business

Shares of Peloton decline on first day of trading

byAssociated Press26 September 2019 12:48-04:00

NEW YORK (AP) — Shares of connected exercise machine company Peloton are drifting lower in their first day of public trading.

The New York company’s stock opened at $27. It offered 40 million shares at an initial public offering price of $29 per share, the high end of an expected range of $26 to $29 apiece.

Peloton is known for its stationary bikes that allow users to stream workouts live or on-demand. Users pay thousands of dollars for Peloton machines and about $40 per month for a subscription. The company also makes high-end treadmills that cost more than $4,000.

Peloton Interactive Inc., founded in 2012, is listed on the Nasdaq under the “PTON” ticker symbol.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.