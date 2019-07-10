Senate committee approves FAA nominee over Dem objections

Business

Senate committee approves FAA nominee over Dem objections

by By The Associated Press , Associated Press10 July 2019 10:38-04:00

A Senate committee is voting along party lines to approve President Donald Trump’s nominee to run the Federal Aviation Administration, with Democrats objecting.

The 14-12 vote Wednesday by the Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee means Stephen Dickson’s nomination moves to the full Senate.

Democrats questioned Dickson’s commitment to air safety while head of flight operations for Delta Air Lines. They say he was involved in retaliating against a pilot who reported safety problems. If approved, Dickson also would head an agency that is investigating allegations that Delta failed to implement required safety procedures.

The FAA is under intense scrutiny over its approval of the Boeing 737 Max airliner. Two of the planes crashed within the past year in Indonesia and Ethiopia, killing 346 people.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.