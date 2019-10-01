Schwab drops stock trading commissions as fee war escalates

Business

Schwab drops stock trading commissions as fee war escalates

byAssociated Press1 October 2019 10:20-04:00

NEW YORK (AP) — Charles Schwab is dropping commissions for online trading of U.S. stocks and exchange-traded funds, the latest slash in an industry battle that’s drastically cut the cost of investing.

Tuesday’s announcement sent shares of other brokerages plummeting. TD Ameritrade lost 21% in morning trading, on pace for its worst day in 13 years. E-Trade Financial lost 18%. Schwab fell 8%.

Schwab said commissions for mobile and web trading of stocks and ETFs listed in the U.S. and Canada will drop to zero from $4.95 on Monday. The industry has been slashing fees across investments for years, as customers demand lower expenses. Stock mutual funds last year kept $55 in fees for every $10,000 invested, according to the Investment Company Institute. That’s down from $100 in 2003.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.