Safin: Time is Ticking

By John Safin
Special to Independent Newsmedia

Saying hello to June – the sixth month of the year. You know what that means, right? Hot is not the answer I was looking for. Try again? Okay, somebody said it: We have six more months to accomplish our New Year’s Resolutions. Well, I didn’t make any, so I guess it’s all about you. So, what will you accomplish the second half of the year?

To-do list, resolutions, and bucket list are all names for the same thing: Goals. Everyone has them whether it’s something small, like making it to work on time, or going on a world cruise.

Even businesses have objectives usually in the form of sales. One goal many business owners forget to consider is a retirement plan. Maybe it’s an out right sale or a succession plan that includes family. It’s something to think about especially if real estate is involved.

While not a business, the Southwest Valley Chamber of Commerce has goals including hosting a Hospitality Job Fair. A tabletop job fair for hotels, restaurants, entertainment, and other employers associated with tourism is 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27 at the American Sports Center Avondale. Employers and job seekers can find details at SouthwestValleyChamber.org.

What would you need to rev-up during the next six months? A vacation or staycation are good ideas. A little R & R always helps. Be around like-minded people. Either someone you know, or a friend of a friend, wants to end the year saying, “I did it!” Get together with them to end the year with a big win!

