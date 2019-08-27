Safin: Southwest Valley Chamber business survey open through Saturday

This is a call out to all business professionals and high school and college students. Now is your chance to give your two cents to help with future planning. And, it will take you less than four minutes.

Please take the Chamber’s “Business Pulse” survey, which is posted on SouthwestValleyChamber.org. For business professionals, it’s a chance to share what’s on your mind. There’s a different survey for high school and college students. The Southwest Valley Chamber of Commerce, as the leading voice of business and regional prosperity, facilitates the success of our members, promotes the entrepreneurial spirit, and serves as the central resource of a strong and collaborative business community. To accomplish this vision, it’s necessary to know what’s happening now to be prepared for the future.

Please tell your family, friends, and others in your life about the survey. Encourage them to give us their opinion. More info means a better understanding to prepare for the future. The Business Pulse survey will be open until Aug. 31, 2019.

A reminder the Hospitality Job Fair is 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27 at the American Sports Center Avondale. There are a few table spots open for employers. Admission is free for job seekers. Details are in the Chamber’s website.

Parents: Mark your calendars for 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, for the annual BOO-tiful Night at the Chamber Halloween Spooktacular. It’s a safe and fun way for kids to get goodies and loot.

Contact the Southwest Valley Chamber of Commerce, 623-932-2260, with any questions, tourist information, or to find out what’s happening in our fabulous community.

Editor’s note: John Safin is president and CEO of the Southwest Valley Chamber of Commerce.