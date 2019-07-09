Royal Oaks sets Sun City construction date for expansion

By Wallis Shamieh

A name and construction start for the expansion project at Royal Oaks was announced by facility leaders last week.

Royal Oaks, 10015 W. Royal Oak Road, is a Sun City Life Plan Community. Inspirata Pointe, to be built on land that formerly was home to The Carrilons, will add 155 new independent living residences, plus a 60-suite care center to Royal Oaks’ existing community. Also included in this expansion are two restaurants, a bar/lounge, bocce courts and landscaped outdoor spaces.

The independent living residences will include 16 villas with garages and 139 apartments ranging in size from 850 square feet to 2,400 square feet. Each apartment-style residence will include underground parking. The majority of the residences will feature open floor plans, and all will include striking architectural features and patios or terraces. The homes will also be as technologically advanced as a resident requests, as seen in Royal Oaks’ existing award-winning Tech Home.

The project was designed to conserve resources as much as possible, with a special focus on energy efficiencies and water conservation. This ongoing dedication to being good stewards of the environment can be seen in existing projects at Royal Oaks, including its existing GPS irrigation system that is designed to conserve water.

This expansion is slated to begin construction in late-2021 and last 24 months, with occupancy expected in late-2023.

Royal Oaks is the preeminent Life Plan Community in the West Valley and the only one Sun City. The non-profit organization’s campus includes 40-plus acres with 360 residential homes and apartments, 59 assisted living apartments, 56 suites for memory care and 57 suites for nursing care. Home to more than 600 residents, the community offers a broad spectrum of services and amenities.

Editor’s Note: Ms. Shamieh is a Royal Oaks spokeswoman.