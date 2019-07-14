Royal Oaks in Sun City lands international chef

Chef Paul Kennedy is the new director of innovation and culinary operations at Royal Oaks Retirement Community, 10015 W. Royal Oak Road.

Chef Paul, as he is known, was raised in Stratford-upon-Avon, England, where he studied catering and hospitality at the college there. Upon graduation, he was recruited to Amsterdam, Holland, then back to Newcastle upon Tyne (England), where he worked in both locations with Maître De Cuisine Albert Roux, the first chef to hold three Michelin stars outside France.

“There was no better training ground for me as a new chef than to work with Albert Roux,” Mr. Kennedy stated. “Those eight years provided me the foundation for classic French cuisine. I was also fortunate to work in Abu Dhabi and Dubai for 10 years where, among other things, I was the Chef for the Formula 1 Circuit. Because of the exposure I received in such a high-profile position, I was a regular on TV shows for cooking demonstrations. I really enjoy showcasing different dishes.”

Another engagement Chef Paul values is when he was named chef for the American Ryder Cup team in 2002 at The Belfry Hotel in England, rubbing shoulders with Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, and other of the world’s top golfers.

While employed by Emirates Hospitality Group for 10 years, Chef Paul had responsibility for operations, planning, design, development, training, and opening of restaurants around the Middle East and Asia. With an American wife urging him to live in the U.S., Chef Paul relocated to Washington D.C. five years ago, where he began his own catering and personal chef business.

“We were searching for a culinary director and found Chef Paul. You can imagine how excited we were to recruit him to Arizona,” Royal Oaks food services director Mark Schroeder stated. “Upscale retirement communities like Royal Oaks understand the importance of fresh food and variety for our residents. Chef Paul has already introduced many varieties of cuisine. We can’t wait to see each week what new dishes he has up his sleeve.”

Visit the Royal Oaks Facebook page, where many of his culinary delights are posted.

“I was part of a team that still remains the World Record Holder in crafting the world’s biggest steak and kidney pie,” Chef Paul stated. “It was 10.54 tons and that record will probably not be beaten for a very long time.”

Royal Oaks is the only Lifeplan Community (also known as Continuing Care Retirement Community) in Sun City. The non-profit organization’s campus includes 50 acres with 360 independent living homes and apartments, 59 assisted living apartments, 56 memory care suites and 57 suites in Complete Support Living for nursing care.

Visit RoyalOaks.com or call 623-815-4132.

IF YOU GO

What: Brunch

About: Royal Oaks is celebrating its new expansion, Inspirata Pointe at Royal Oaks, with a brunch presentation on how a Life Plan Community provides health and wealth security.

When: 10 a.m. Thursday, July 25

Where: Arizona Broadway Theatre’s Encore Room, 7701 W. Paradise Lane, Peoria

When: 10 a.m. Friday, July 26

Where: Corte Bella Country Club, 22155 N. Mission Drive, Sun City West

RSVP: Call 623-748-7856 or online at InspirataPointe.com. Seating is limited.