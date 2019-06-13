Red Robin, Schlumberger and Lennar rise while Savara plunges

Business

Red Robin, Schlumberger and Lennar rise while Savara plunges

byAssociated Press13 June 2019 16:27-04:00

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Thursday:

RH, up $15.02 to $109.91

The furniture and housewares company beat Wall Street’s first quarter financial forecasts and raised its profit outlook for the year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc., up $3.63 to $174.52

The athletic apparel maker’s first quarter profit and revenue beat analysts’ forecasts and it lifted its full-year profit forecast.

Oxford Industries Inc., up $5.78 to $74.58

The owner of the Tommy Bahama and other clothing lines surpassed Wall Street’s first quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Lennar Corp., up 99 cents to $53.08

Homebuilders broadly rose as investor confidence for the housing sector remained solid amid historically low mortgage interest rates.

Savara Inc., down $7.95 to $2.62

The drug developer reported that its most important lung disease drug candidate failed to meet its main goal in a key study.

Schlumberger NV, up $1.21 to $36.79

The oil services company and its peers in the energy industry gained ground as the price of oil jumped.

Red Robin Burgers Inc., up $8.02 to $33.48

The burger chain disclosed that shareholder Vintage Capital Management made a buyout offer.

Walt Disney Co., up $6.02 to $141.74

Morgan Stanley forecasts that the media company’s direct-to-consumer business will grow faster than previously expected.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.