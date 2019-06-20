Putting the community in craft: Cactus Taproom celebrates grand opening

By Philip Haldiman

Independent Newsmedia

Carrie Parker is bringing craft beer to the northern reaches of Peoria.

She is the owner of the Cactus Taproom, a new establishment that offers up 12 taps on continuous rotation in a setting where neighbors can come after a hard day at work and unwind.

The space opened May 21, but will have a grand opening celebration noon-10 p.m. Friday, June 21.

Ms. Parker said the idea for the Cactus Taproom came out of the desire to showcase the growing craft beer industry closer to home. She said it was important to be able to bring the craft beer taproom experience to her neighborhood.

“My family and friends enjoy learning about and tasting various craft beer styles, but there was nothing like this in Peoria. We enjoy visiting the various taprooms in Phoenix, but really wanted to have something closer to home,” she said. “We maintain the primary beer styles, but the beer brands change each time we tap a new keg. The look and feel of Cactus Taproom is like a cozy neighborhood gathering place. It’s a comfortable place for people to hang out, meet new friends and drink premium beer, cider and wine.”

The Cactus Taproom serves up a level of class with future plans for educational events and ways to give back to the community.

Ms. Parker said the taproom features a variety of beer styles from various brewers that primarily feature their own products. She said the taproom is able to leverage those relationships to offer educational events through tastings to learn about the brewing process and how to understand the difference in beer styles, types of hops and beer’s perceived bitterness.

“We are going to focus on how we can create new educational and fun activities that go with a glass of wine or a pint of beer such as crafts, games, trivia, painting, yoga and much more,” she said.

The business is not a restaurant, but it pushes its down-to-Earth feel, allowing patrons to bring their own food to support neighboring restaurants.

“For example, we’ve created a great partnership with Mark, the owner of the REC a new Detroit-style pizza restaurant across the way from us. We support Mark’s business and he supports ours with free delivery to the taproom,” she said. “As a business owner my primary goal is to be a great partner within my community and to create an environment that brings the people of our community together. It’s important to take time to enjoy our lives and spend time with our family and friends.”

If you go

What: Cactus Taproom grand opening

When: Friday, June 21, noon to 10 p.m.

Where: 20429 N. Lake Pleasant Road #104

Phone: 623-217-8803

Website: cactustaproom.com

Hours of operation: Monday through Friday 2-10 p.m., Saturday and Sunday open at noon.