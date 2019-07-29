Pryor joins Western State Bank Sun City branch

By Logan Peterson

Special to Independent Newsmedia

Candace Pryor was hired as a personal banker at Western State Bank branch, 10050 W. Bell Road, Sun City.

She will open accounts, handle transactions, build relationships and identify customer needs.

Ms. Pryor returns to Western after joining the team as a customer service representative in 2016 at the Scottsdale location, 7001 N. Scottsdale Road. She is originally from Phoenix and graduated from Deer Valley High School, 18424 N. 51st Ave. Ms. Pryor resides in Glendale with her son.

Western State Bank is a 117-year-old employee-owned community bank with assets totaling more than $1 billion. The bank offers superior full-banking services, investments, mortgage financing to personal and business customers, as well as nationwide equipment financing services. Western State Bank’s Arizona branch locations are in Sun City, Casa Grande, Chandler, Mesa, Scottsdale and Sun City West. Other branches are in the North Dakota communities of Devils Lake, Fargo and West Fargo.

Editor’s Note: Mr. Peterson is a Western State Bank marketing specialist.