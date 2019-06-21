Planned Glendale annexation continues industrial boom near Loop 303

By Mark Carlisle

Independent Newsmedia

Glendale plans to add 161 acres west of Loop 303 that will continue the industrial boom in the city’s western region.

The annexation area, called Cotton Properties, would be one of the largest additions to Glendale this decade. Plans are to use most of the land to build industrial warehouses. City Council has not voted to annex the land yet but directed staff to move forward with the annexation process.

The property — now farmland under county jurisdiction — is bordered by Glendale Avenue to the north, Bethany Home Road to the south, Cotton Lane to the west and a small portion of the property stretches to Loop 303.

It is one of several planned industrial developments near Loop 303 in Glendale, and it won’t be the last, according to city officials who say that area of Glendale is exploding with interest for industrial developments.

“The whole 303 Loop corridor, our office right now has got numerous conversations going with large developments that will be taking place along the 303,” said City Manager Kevin Phelps.

About 121 of the 161 acres are planned for industrial use, which will continue the trends of manufacturing businesses being added to Glendale’s western edge. The rest will be used for retail businesses, office space and possibly a hotel. The city estimates the property will add 4,600 jobs to the city when built out.

Industrial warehouses are the best neighbors, and often the only suitable neighbors, for Luke Air Force Base, the most prominent development in western Glendale. Decades ago, Maricopa County and the municipalities surrounding Luke AFB agreed to adhere to Luke Compatible Land Uses, which governs which land uses are allowed within certain noise levels caused by proximity to jets flying over the base.

Within a certain noise level, almost all residential and retail uses are disallowed. The least restrictive noise levels dissect Cotton Properties, leading most of the land to be planned for industrial use. About 915 square feet at the northern edge of the property, facing Glendale Avenue, and about 830 square feet at the southwest corner of the property, facing Bethany Home Road, are planned for commercial uses.

No specific projects are in mind, as the landowner has not yet found a buyer for the property. Once a project is planned, the buyer will have to clear its plans with Luke AFB to check for things like vertical obstructions or other things that would inhibit the base’s activities.

Though a project has not been laid out, Planning Administrator David Williams said staff talks to property owners of proposed annexation areas to ensure the land is intended for uses that will align with the city’s general plan as well as the city’s annexation priorities, which Council established earlier this year.

Key among these criteria was the financial impact of an annexed property — whether it would pay for itself or even have a net positive financial impact for the city.

“We found it to be consistent with the new annexation policy in terms of not pursuing residential at this time, looking for a net fiscal impact, looking for consistency with our adopted general plan and our land-use expectations in this part of far-west Glendale,” Mr. Williams said.

City staff estimates the city could receive $17.3 million in one-time revenues upon Cotton Properties’ annexation, between construction sales tax, development impact fees and permit, plan check and other fees related to development.

Once the property is fully built out, staff anticipates the city will spend $1.05 million each year on the property, mostly for police, fire and street maintenance. The city would make about a tenth of that back in sales tax. Staff estimates the businesses on the properties would generate $3.43 million in annual revenue, 2.9% of which — $99,000— will go into Glendale’s coffers. At this rate, it would take 18 years for the cost of the property to the city to exceed the expected one-time revenue of $17.3 million.

Glendale would take control of only the private property itself in the annexation and would not be responsible to maintain the stretches of Glendale Avenue, Cotton Lane and Bethany Home Road that border the site.

Cholla District Councilwoman Lauren Tolmachoff noted Glendale Avenue needs to be reconstructed in that area.

“I don’t want that to become our responsibility if it doesn’t have to be,” she said.

While the bulk of the property, 121 acres, is planned for industrial use, 25 acres is planned for commercial use, 12 acres for offices and three acres for a hotel or motel.

Cotton Properties is currently zoned for residential use under the county. When Glendale annexes it, it must keep it under residential use because state law requires annexed properties to be given the zoning designation that most closely matches the previous designation. However, the property is not planned for any residential use. City staff is currently reviewing a rezoning request that would change parts of the property to industrial zoning and others to commercial.

Other industrial development

Whatever companies build warehouses on the Cotton Properties will not be the only industrial developments on that side of town.

In 2017, the city annexed 1,340 acres north of Luke AFB in order to add the Woolf Logistics Center to the city. This was the largest property Glendale had annexed since it annexed Luke AFB in 1995. A 700,000-square-foot Red Bull canning facility announced in March is the first development to the property that’s planned for almost entirely industrial use. City officials hope Red Bull’s plant, planned to open by the start of 2021, will spur more development on the Woolf site.

Eight months ago, Glendale annexed a 17-acre property at Sarival and Maryland avenues, just east of Loop 303 from Cotton Properties, which will be combined with land already in the city to develop a 1.1 million-square-foot logistics center called Lincoln Logistics 303.

And more is still to come. Mr. Phelps said the city is in discussions with companies to develop commercial sites south of Lincoln Logistics 303 that would total 6-8 million square feet.

A city economic analysis from 2017 anticipated more than 21,000 jobs being added to the city in the Loop 303 corridor — land between Loop 303 and Luke Air Force Base, much of which still has to be annexed.

“Glendale’s really poised to benefit heavily right north of Camelback Road on the 303,” said Brian Freedman, Glendale’s economic development director.

One key element to the Loop 303 corridor’s appeal to industrial companies, Mr. Freedman said, is that the land costs about half of what it costs in California’s Inland Empire, but all of Southern California can still be reached within a day’s drive.

There is already plenty of industrial development along Loop 303, namely in Goodyear. Mr. Friedman feels West Valley cities can help each other by creating an industrial hub along the freeway.

“I think that it’s amazing for the whole Loop,” he said. “I think it’s better even for Peoria, Surprise and Goodyear. It’s nice to have Glendale in the mix as well because it will build that synergy and that continuity of opportunity there so that there’s more of a built environment that’s conducive to creating, kind of like what auto malls do — when you have a whole industry set together, they actually all do better collectively than they do alone.”

Mark Carlisle can be reached at mcarlisle@newszap.com. Follow him on Twitter @mwcarlisle.