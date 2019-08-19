Oxford teams with colleges to offer classes

Oxford Retirement and Estate Planning officials teamed with two West Valley colleges to offer classes through the Western Maricopa Adult Education.

The complimentary classes include “Making the Most of Social Security,” “Passport to Retirement,” “Retirement Income Planning” and “Tax-Savvy Retirement Strategies.” Classes are conducted monthly. August classes are “Passport to Retirement,” 6:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22 and 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24 at Estrella Community College, 3000 N. Dysart Road, Avondale; and “Making the Lost of Social Security,” 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21 and 6-9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28 at Ottowa University Surprise campus, 15950 N. Civic Center Plaza, Surprise.

Call 623-933-9508 or email michelle@oxfordretirement.com.