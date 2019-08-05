Oxford offers several tax workshops in Sun City

Residents can learn how to minimize taxes and keep more in retirement during a series of free workshops offered by Oxford Retirement and Estate Planning.

Designed specifically for adults at a stage in life where complex decisions can have a profound impact, these workshops will provide insightful information on today’s latest legislation, how residents could be affected and strategies to create a tax-efficient retirement.

The Tax Savvy Retirement workshop, presented by Michael Oxford, is scheduled 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13 at the Oxford office, 10699 W. Bell Road, Sun City.

While not specifically tax themed, Oxford will offer three other workshops thyat could have an impact on retirees taxes.

Linda Robens, a licensed insurance broker, will speak about Medicare 3:30-5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12 at the Oxford office.

Attorneys Ron and Andrew Compton will address trusts, wills and probate 4-5:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21 at the Oxford office.

John Perkes, Regency Mortuary owner, will speak about end of life planning 5-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27 at the Oxford office.

Seats are limited for all workshops. reservations are required. To register, call 623-933-9508 or email michelle@oxfordretirement.com.

Investment advisory services offered only by duly registered individuals through AE Wealth Management, LLC. AEWM and Oxford Retirement and Estate Planning are not affiliated companies.