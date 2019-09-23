Overstock.com and Akcea slip while Acadia and Insulet gain

Business

Overstock.com and Akcea slip while Acadia and Insulet gain

byAssociated Press23 September 2019 16:34-04:00

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Monday.

Overstock.com Inc., down $3.78 to $11.19

The e-commerce company cut its financial forecast and its chief financial officer resigned.

Mallinckrodt PLC, up 1 cent to $2.45

The biotechnology company said its regenerative skin tissue StrataGraft met treatment goals in a key study.

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc., up 87 cents to $41.61

The drug developer reported positive study results on a potential treatment for depression associated with Parkinson’s Disease.

General Motors Co., down 13 cents to $37.24

The strike against the automaker by 49,000 United Auto Workers entered its second week.

Bank of America Corp., down 7 cents to $29.52

Shares in the bank and its peers slid along with falling bond yields, on which they rely to set interest rates on loans.

Akcea Therapeutics Inc., down $4.42 to $18.04

The biotechnology company’s CEO and several other executives resigned, effective immediately.

Insulet Corp., up $2.70 to $158.50

The Food and Drug Administration expanded the approved use for the insulin delivery device company’s Omnipod insulin system.

Aptiv PLC, up 92 cents to $87.99

The automotive components and technology company is forming a self-driving car venture with Hyundai Motor Co.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.