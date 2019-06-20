Oracle, Noble Energy rise while Carnival, Steelcase fall

Business

Oracle, Noble Energy rise while Carnival, Steelcase fall

byAssociated Press20 June 2019 16:37-04:00

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Thursday:

Oracle Corp., up $4.31 to $56.99

The software maker beat Wall Street’s fiscal third quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Carnival Corp., down $4.04 to $48.80

The cruise line operator cut its full-year profit outlook because of technical issues with its Vista ship and the U.S. ban on cruises to Cuba.

Boeing Co., up $6.32 to $374.88

The plane maker said it’s discussing possible sales of the 737 Max with several customers around the world

Steelcase Inc., down $1.99 to $15.78

The office furniture maker’s fiscal first quarter profit and revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Noble Energy Inc., up $1.26 to $21.75

Increased tensions between the U.S. and Iran pushed oil prices higher and lifted shares of energy companies.

Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc., up $1.27 to $17.77

The developer of typefaces is considering a sale of the company, according to media reports.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc., up $5.06 to $128.83

The biotechnology company said the FDA is reviewing its drug Ultomiris as a potential treatment for a rare condition that can lead to organ damage and kidney failure.

Harmony Gold Mining Co., up 15 cents to $2.17

Gold stocks rallied after the Federal Reserve hinted it may cut interest rates, a sign the U.S. economy is slowing down.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.