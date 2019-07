North Glendale June home sales Home sales in north Glendale last month ranged from $155,000 to $825,000. 85308 5345 W. Tonto Road, $286,000, 1,822 square feet 7432 W. Morrow Drive, $320,900, 2,093 square feet 5839 W. Saint John Road, $272,000, 1,668 square feet 3649 W. Campo Bello Drive, $240,000, 1,572 square feet 4426 W. Kimberly Way, $245,000, 1,475 square feet 5023 W. Augusta Circle, $330,000, 2,180 square feet 3733 W. Villa Theresa Drive, $233,500, 1,480 square feet 4449 W. Escuda Drive, $265,000, 1,463 square feet 5176 W. St John Road, $305,000, 1,951 square feet 19604 N. 41st Lane, $692,500, 4,341 square feet 17607 N. 57th Ave, $255,000, 1,657 square feet 4352 W. Behrend Drive,$233,600, 1,463 square feet 7594 W. Wikieup Lane, $274,900, 1,636 square feet 4309 W. Julie Drive, $260,400, 1,449 square feet 19401 N. 77th Drive, $290,000, 2,422 square feet 4101 W. Woodridge Drive, $275,000, 2,060 square feet 18181 N. 59th Lane, $420,000, 3,192 square feet 18226 N. 36th Lane, $155,000, 1,372 square feet 6262 W. Blackhawk Drive, $285,000, 1,632 square feet 20276 N. 64th Ave, $270,000, 1,592 square feet 7054 W. Pontiac Drive, $300,000, 1,457 square feet 6221 W. Julie Drive, $440,000, 2,745 square feet 17834 N. 45th Ave, $180,000, 1,722 square feet 7852 W. Behrend Drive,$465,000, 2,272 square feet 3819 W. Saint John Road, $279,500, 1,877 square feet 19045 N. 45th Drive, $194,900, 952 square feet 3925 W. Tonopah Drive, $269,900, 1,759 square feet 17244 N. 55th Ave, $272,000, 1,710 square feet 4738 W. Charleston Ave, $235,000, 1,024 square feet 18660 N. 70th Ave, $280,000, 1,977 square feet 17433 N. 60th Ave, $325,000, 2,067 square feet 6313 W. Villa Maria Drive, $299,900, 2,069 square feet 4788 W. Mcrae Way, $249,900, 1,558 square feet 6363 W. Melinda Lane, $415,000, 2,982 square feet 7565 W. Trails Drive, $628,335, 3,395 square feet 21666 N. 53rd Drive, $715,000, 3,046 square feet (featured photo) 5248 W. Tonopah Drive, $463,000, 1,925 square feet 18808 N. 68th Ave, $335,000, 2,058 square feet 7004 W. Blackhawk Drive, $305,000, 1,457 square feet 6796 W. Angela Drive, $414,000, 2,601 square feet 5350 W. Tonopah Drive, $385,000, 1,532 square feet 4907 W. Augusta Circle, $259,500, 1,680 square feet 21702 N. 70th Drive, $399,500, 2,443 square feet 17428 N. 64th Drive, $355,000, 2,362 square feet 3702 W. Blackhawk Drive, $275,000, 1,567 square feet 7037 W. Tonto Drive, $341,000, 2,478 square feet 3527 W. Michelle Drive, $249,000, 1,276 square feet 7228 W. Morrow Drive, $327,000, 2,090 square feet 20020 N. 39th Lane, $349,900, 2,338 square feet 7401 W. Arrowhead Clubhouse Drive, $216,200, 1,217 square feet 20882 N. 69th Drive, $414,900, 2,000 square feet 7001 W. Villa Theresa Drive, $299,000, 1,930 square feet 4347 W. Sandra Circle, $269,000, 2,146 square feet 6822 W. Amigo Drive, $424,000, 3,053 square feet 19723 N. 52nd Ave, $280,000, 1,822 square feet 19728 N. 53rd Ave, $355,000, 2,326 square feet 18224 N. 54th Lane, $280,000, 1,763 square feet 6491 W. Tonto Drive, $340,000, 2,074 square feet 7032 W. Lone Cactus Drive, $422,000, 2,443 square feet 7401 W. Arrowhead Clubhouse Drive #1014, $222,500, 1,352 square feet 7878 W. Oraibi Drive, $385,000, 2,157 square feet 4232 W. Villa Maria Drive, $227,390, 1,538 square feet 20426 N. 38th Drive, $307,970, 2,052 square feet 3708 W. Runion Drive, $270,000, 1,567 square feet 7042 W. Morning Dove Drive, $475,000, 3,354 square feet 7335 W. Morrow Drive, $295,000, 1,927 square feet 5586 W. Rose Garden Lane, $435,000, 2,247 square feet 20435 N. 37th Ave, $248,000, 1,511 square feet 4028 W. Salter Drive, $275,500, 1,689 square feet 7026 W. Irma Lane, $345,000, 2,114 square feet 3701 W. Michigan Ave, $252,000, 1,670 square feet 21714 N. 61st Drive, $525,000, 2,627 square feet 6720 W. Wahalla Lane, $335,000, 2,152 square feet 7101 W. Beardsley Road #432, $175,000, 1,066 square feet 4642 W. Charleston Ave, $320,000, 2,620 square feet 21023 N. 56th Ave, $440,000, 2,231 square feet 3613 W. Campo Bello Drive, $243,800, 1,395 square feet 20245 N. 55th Ave, $359,000, 1,689 square feet 5648 W. Villa Theresa Drive, $215,000, 1,133 square feet 6207 W. Wikieup Lane, $318,000, 1,614 square feet 6916 W. Blackhawk Drive, $302,500, 1,457 square feet 5410 W. Saint John Road, $420,000, 3,976 square feet 4709 W. Charleston Ave, $214,900, 1,286 square feet 20393 N. 74th Lane, $314,500, 1,466 square feet 21655 N. 36th Ave #115, $225,000, 1,457 square feet 7817 W. Mcrae Way, $270,000, 1,437 square feet 17833 N. 49th Ave, $220,000, 1,480 square feet 5619 W. Wagoner Road, $220,000, 1,273 square feet 19215 N. 48th Ave, $305,000, 1,621 square feet 6778 W. Angela Drive, $395,000, 3,758 square feet 3656 W. Villa Theresa Drive, $255,000, 2,037 square feet 19714 N. 69th Ave, $322,650, 2,171 square feet 18651 N. 70th Ave, $375,000, 2,348 square feet 5618 W. Wagoner Road, $255,000, 1,610 square feet 85310 5721 W. Ludden Mountain Drive, $605,000, 4,644 square feet 3733 W. Mariposa Grande, $314,000, 1,802 square feet 24625 N. 41st Ave, $345,000, 1,816 square feet 6741 W. Crest Lane, $420,000, 2,240 square feet 22009 N. 61st Ave, $560,000, 2,902 square feet 21907 N. 65th Ave, $572,000, 3,134 square feet 7452 W. Paraiso Drive, $395,000, 2,080 square feet 4007 W. Electra Lane, $254,900, 1,600 square feet 3942 W. Questa Drive, $357,000, 3,131 square feet 22026 N. 73rd Ave, $301,000, 2,337 square feet 3511 W. Park View Lane, $290,000, 1,609 square feet 3566 W. Sands Drive, $230,000, 1,138 square feet 6952 W. Robin Lane, $408,000, 2,447 square feet 4207 W. Electra Lane, $238,900, 1,301 square feet 23626 N. 42nd Drive, $290,000, 1,964 square feet 22036 N. 74th Lane, $294,500, 2,070 square feet 24208 N. 53rd Ave, $825,000, 5,968 square feet

