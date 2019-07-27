Nominations open for Surprise Hometown Heroes Awards

Awards, Luncheon, Special Section slated for Wednesday, September 25, 2019

Hometown Heroes Awards exemplifying leadership, mentorship and partnerships! Hometown Heroes is a celebration of individuals and businesses for their local achievements and distinguished contribution for the community of Surprise!

Surprise Independent, your local Surprise newspaper, will be presenting Hometown Heroes-Surprise with our host sponsor Fellowship Square-Surprise. This Hometown Heroes celebration will include; acknowledgment of recipients and their achievements, award presentation, lunch, and social. Our winners will be featured with a profile and photo in our Hometown Heroes -Surprise special section, inserting in the Surprise Independent on September 18, 2019.

Nominations: Submissions are sought from the Surprise community in two groups: Community Heroes and Business/Organization Heroes. Each group has specified categories, where a selection committee reviews the nominations and selects winners that meets and exceeds these characteristics. Nomination forms are available here: https://yourvalley.net/yourvalley/awards/nomination-form-for-hometown-heroes-awards/ or email WVNews@newszap.com requesting a form to be sent.

Sponsorships: Selected businesses and trusted organizations can partner to make our Hometown Heroes Awards special for the Surprise community. As a local business, the sponsorship highlights to the community, the importance of recognizing local heroes, supporting their achievements, and encouraging future community heroes. Each participating sponsor receives promotional incentives for their support.

Residents and businesses are encouraged to nominate heroes from the suggested categories, but not limited to.

Lifetime Achievement: Long standing community member or business leader who has consistently stepped forward and exemplified a passion for giving to the Surprise community.

Community Heroes:

Arts & Entertainment Innovator: Performer who uses creative talent to improve others or community

Business Heroes: