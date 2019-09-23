Nissan paying $15M, Ghosn $1M to settle SEC fraud charges

Business

Nissan paying $15M, Ghosn $1M to settle SEC fraud charges

byAssociated Press23 September 2019 11:16-04:00

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nissan has agreed to pay $15 million and its former chairman Carlos Ghosn is paying $1 million to settle federal regulators’ civil fraud charges of hiding from investors more than $140 million in compensation and retirement benefits for Ghosn.

The Securities and Exchange Commission announced the settlement Monday with the Japanese automaker and its former chairman, who also agreed to be barred for 10 years from serving as an officer or director of a public company. Ghosn is awaiting trial in Japan on financial misconduct allegations.

Ghosn and Nissan Motor Co. settled the charges without admitting or denying the SEC’s allegations, but agreed to refrain from future anti-fraud violations of the securities laws.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.