New tower construction gets started at Sun City hospital

By Rusty Bradshaw

Independent Newsmedia

Down came the old and up will go the new on the Banner Boswell Medical Center, 10401 W. Thunderbird Blvd., campus in Sun City.

McCarthy Building Companies recently broke ground on a new ER and patient tower project at the hospital and that work got the officials start with the demolition May 20 of a 33-year-old, two-story parking structure on 103rd Drive. Atop the structure was the hospital’s former emergency department entrance and the helipad for air transports to the facility.

“We completed the enabled scope that will now serve as the new emergency department entrance,” said Jim Fox, Sun City fire marshal.

The new entrance is on the south side of the hospital. The helipad was also relocated to the south parking area for easy access to the ED, he added.

The new $106 million emergency room, main lobby and patient tower at Banner Boswell will include a 40,000-square-foot emergency room and a new six-story tower that will serve as the hospital’s new main entrance and provide room for future growth, according to Banner officials.

Work began during summer 2018 on the health agency’s $60.4 million emergency room expansion. The new ER, which is projected to complete construction in summer 2020, will provide much needed additional capacity. Banner Boswell’s existing ER often runs at or near capacity. The new ER will increase the number of beds by one-third — from 42 to 56 — allowing the department to care for up to 60,000 ER patients annually, officials said. The current ER was built to handle up to 45,000 patients annually.

“Banner Boswell Medical Center opened nearly 50 years ago to serve the small, but growing community of Sun City,” Brian Stanhope, Banner Boswell chief operating officer stated in a press release. “Since then, our hospital has evolved into a leading provider of medical care in the Northwest Valley, including a nationally-recognized heart program. Our new ER and patient tower positions us to serve the community for the next 50 years and beyond,” he said, “as we strive to make healthcare easier and life better for our patients.”

Banner Health’s board of directors approved expanding the project to include construction of a new six-story patient tower shell, planned to be completed inside for patient rooms at a future date. Banner officials said completing the two projects at the same time would ultimately be less disruptive to Banner Boswell’s patients, campus operations and the surrounding community. It is expected this will also save on construction costs.

The new tower will represent an additional $46 million investment into the community by nonprofit Banner Health. Combined with the new emergency room, which the community is helping support through donations to the Sun Health Foundation, Banner Boswell is set to receive an investment totaling more than $106 million.

“What an exciting time this is for the community as a new milestone in health care is occurring, thanks in part to community support for the ER through Sun Health Foundation’s Generosity for Generations Campaign,” Joe La Rue, Sun Health president and CEO, stated in a press release. “We are proud of the philanthropic partnership we have with Banner Boswell – philanthropic partners to continue a legacy of health care.”

The new patient tower, which will partially sit atop the new emergency room, will become the new main entry point for the hospital when it’s completed in the fall of 2020. The tower’s first floor will contain the main lobby, gift shop, retail pharmacy, admitting desk and chapel. The four floors above the ED and lobby will remain “shelled” space, reserved for future inpatient rooms.

The new ED will feature distinct and separate ground-level entrances for walk-in patients and ambulances, different from the former layout, which has these two entrances in close proximity atop the now demolished parking structure adjacent to 103rd Drive.

“Now we are redirecting ambulance traffic because 103rd Drive is no longer accessible,” Mr. Fox said. “And once the towers are completely built, the access will be closed.”

The new ambulance entrance will be off 103rd Avenue south of Thunderbird Boulevard, Mr. Fox explained.

In addition to the new ED and patient tower, the project will convert the current 17,000-square-foot ED into a new unit for patients requiring short-term observation and create a shelled space for future build-out of a new cardiac catheterization lab.

The project is being managed using Integrated Project Delivery with the owner, design team, general contractor and trade partners all co-located on the project site and committed to the success of the project through robust collaboration and innovation, according to Banner officials.

“Co-locating the entire project team by bringing all stakeholders together in one facility has proven to be an immeasurable asset that promotes collaborative team work, a solutions-oriented culture and a high level of accountability from all project stakeholders,” Chris Jacobson, McCarthy Building Companies vice president stated in a press release. “Hospital construction projects inherently possess a lot of moving parts, and traditional project delivery methods often result in a fair amount of redesign. By employing IPD and co-location strategies, the team is able to move forward unimpeded.”

Some of the innovative cost savings measures on the Banner Boswell project include prefabrication of components, including exterior skin, including glass, metal panel, exterior insulated finish systemand masonry block; interior partition walls; and ER exam room headwalls, including all mechanical/electrical/plumbing components.

The prefabrication will be completed offsite in a shop for the interior scope and onsite in a controlled environment for the exterior skin.

The architect on the project is HMC Architects. Major trade partners include Buehler & Buehler, Southland, Foothills Fire Protection, Schuff Steel, Cannon & Wendt, University Mechanical, Norris Design and The Berg Group.