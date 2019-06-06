Nekter Juice Bar, Whiskey Rose among Glendale health inspection violations in May

May health inspections

Violations

• Nekter Juice Bar 20022 N. 67th Avenue, Glendale: This establishment is not participating in the award program at this time and had 1 Priority, 2 Priority Foundation and 4 Core Violations on this inspection. Black slimy material build-up on surface of large ice bin that is in contact with ice. White slimy material build-up on surface of area where ice dispensed. Spray can of flying insect pesticide. Instructed manager that pesticide can only be administered by a licensed pest control operator. Manager discarded pesticide at time of inspection. Sticky dried liquid build-up on handles to reach-in cold holding units. Sticky dried liquid build-up and fruit pieces on floors along perimeter of juice prep areas and under equipment. Sticky floors in back room by 3 compartment sink. Heavy build-up in floor drains. Discussed cleaning frequency in the prevention of flying insects.

• Whiskey Rose 6751 N. Sunset Blvd, Glendale: This establishment is not participating in the award program at this time and had 1 Priority, 4 Priority Foundation and 1 Core Violations on this inspection. No County legal action will result from this inspection. Discussed reheating for hot holding requirements. Observed no soap at bar handwashing sink. When brought to attention, bartender brought soap from kitchen to bar handwashing sink. Ensure all handwashing sinks are stocked with soap. Observed no paper towels at bar handwashing sink. When brought to attention, bartender brought paper towels from kitchen to bar handwashing sink. Ensure all handwashing sinks are stocked with paper towels. Observed baked potatoes at 79 degrees F on cooling rack near large reach in fridge. Per PIC, potatoes are cooked, cooled, then fried before service and potatoes have been on cooling rack since last night. Potatoes were discarded when brought to attention.

• Quiznos 9230 W. Northern Avenue, Glendale: This establishment received an A Grade and had 0 Priority, 0 Priority Foundation and 2 Core violations on this inspection. Thawing Package of frozen guacamole was left out to be thawed at room temperature. Guacamole was placed back in walk-in cooler at time of inspection. Several plastic food container lids were badly cracked and damaged. Replace damaged lids.

• Black and White Coffee Shop 6030 W. Behrend Drive, Glendale: This establishment is not participating in the award program at this time and had 1 Priority, 1 Priority Foundation and 1 Core Violations on this inspection. No paper towels at hand washing sink in front of establishment by register. Manager provided paper towels at time of inspection. Miscellaneous Sources of Contamination. Cut ready-to-eat romaine lettuce, cucumbers and other produce stored on a shelving of reach-in refrigerator and on top of containers in reach-in cooler. Instructed manager that all produce should be washed prior to preparation and stored in a food grade container to avoid the potential for cross contamination. Properly store all food and maintain.

• Subway 5820 W. Peoria Avenue Suite 109, Glendale: This establishment received a(n) A Grade and had 0 Priority, 0 Priority Foundation and 1 Core violations on this inspection. Interior of the microwave had the accumulation of dried food residues that did not reflect one days activity. This surface must be cleaned every 24 hours. Microwave was cleaned upon request.

No violations

• AMC Theatres Arrowhead Towne Center 7700 W. Arrowhead Towne Center, Glendale: This establishment received a(n) A Grade and had 0 Priority, 0 Priority Foundation and 0 Core violations on this inspection. No County legal action will result from this inspection. Provided Manager with a copy of “72 hour hold” handout.

• Mountain Ridge High School 22800 N. 67th Avenue, Glendale: This establishment is on the Cutting Edge of food safety and was awarded an “A” grade. Next inspection will be routine.

• Eubate African Market & Beauty Supply 5925 W. Olive Avenue, Glendale: This establishment received a(n) A Grade and had 0 Priority, 0 Priority Foundation and 0 Core violations on this inspection. No County legal action will result from this inspection.

• Pacific Seafood Buffet 8172 W. Bell Road, Glendale: This establishment received a(n) A Grade and had 0 Priority, 0 Priority Foundation and 0 Core violations on this inspection. Talked with the owner about using rubber cutting board mats.

• Toci Pizza Of Brooklyn 5044 W. Peoria Avenue, Glendale: This establishment received a(n) A Grade and had 0 Priority, 0 Priority Foundation and 0 Core violations on this inspection.

• Dairy Queen 4410 W Union Hills Drive, Glendale: This establishment received a(n) A Grade and had 0 Priority, 0 Priority Foundation and 0 Core violations on this inspection. Reviewed cleaning frequencies of TCS food contact surfaces.