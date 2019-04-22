My Surprise app allows ordering of public records

The City of Surprise has streamlined the public records request process to make it easier for customers to track requests and have documents delivered electronically.

Starting last week, requests for public records will join the list of city-provided service requests that can be made in the My Surprise App.

The recently launched app allows residents to report city-maintained service requests such as potholes and broken street lights, receive city news and public safety notifications from Surprise Police.

The transition to My Surprise allows public record requesters to receive status updates on submissions and offers recipients the ability to download their completed electronic requests.

Requesters also have the option of using the My Surprise web interface at surpriseaz.gov/mysurprise.

Customers visiting Surprise City Hall will continue to have the option to submit public records requests in-person and receive paper copies in the City Clerk’s Office.

My Surprise was designed for a community who cares about the appearance and functionality of city-maintained spaces.

Download the app in the App Store and Google Play.

Learn more about My Surprise at surpriseaz.gov/mysurprise.