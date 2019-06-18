MoneyGram surges and Nvidia rallies while Facebook slips

byAssociated Press18 June 2019 16:30-04:00

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Tuesday:

Facebook Inc., down 54 cents to $188.47

The social media company unveiled plans to create a new digital currency similar to Bitcoin for global use.

MoneyGram International Inc., up $2.43 to $3.88

The money transfer services company announced a partnership with cryptocurrency company Ripple that includes a $30 million investment.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc., down $3.49 to $22.90

The construction products company said it will not pursue a sale after concluding a strategic review.

Nvidia Corp., up $7.85 to $152.88

Technology stocks rallied after President Donald Trump tweeted that he plans to meet with China’s president to discuss the countries’ trade spat.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc., up $1.46 to $73.96

The generic drug developer acquired seven potential products from Coeptis Pharmaceuticals.

Winnebago Industries Inc., up $1.57 to $38.57

The recreational vehicle company gained ground ahead of its planned fiscal third quarter financial report early Wednesday.

SM Energy Co., up 72 cents to $11.68

The oil and natural gas company raised production forecasts for the second quarter and full year.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc., down 28 cents to $6.40

The genetic analysis technology company is facing a potential regulatory hurdle in Britain in its planned sale to Illumina.

