McDonald’s sales growth impresses in 2Q

byAssociated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — McDonald’s is reporting its 16th consecutive bump in comparable-store sales globally.

The company on Friday posted earnings of $1.52 billion, or $1.97 per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, came to $2.05 per share, which was a penny shy of expectations, according to Zacks Investment Research.

Revenue was $5.34 billion, a bit better than expected.

Shares of McDonald’s Corp. rose more than 2% before the opening bell.

