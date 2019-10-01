McCormick, US Steel rise; Charles Schwab, Wells Fargo fall

by –

(AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Tuesday.

Endo International PLC, up 13 cents to $3.34

The pharmaceutical company and others are exploring ways to settle their opioid lawsuits through Purdue Pharma’s bankruptcy, according to media reports.

McCormick & Co., up $10.65 to $166.95

The spice maker raised its profit forecast for the year after beating Wall Street’s third-quarter profit forecasts.

Charles Schwab Corp., down $4.07 to $37.76

The brokerage and financial adviser is eliminating online commissions for stocks and exchange-traded funds.

United States Steel Corp., up 38 cents to $11.93

The steelmaker is taking a 49.9% stake in Big River Steel as part of an initial step to buying the company.

ETrade Financial Corp., down $7.18 to $36.51

The online brokerage is now potentially in a price war following rival Charles Schwab’s move to cut commissions for online trades.

Masco Corp., up 34 cents to $42.02

The building products company is selling its Milgard Windows and Doors business to MI Windows and Doors for about $725 million.

NVent Electric PLC, down $1.93 to $20.11

The company said chief financial officer Stacy McMahan is stepping down and will be replaced by Sara Zawaoyski.

Wells Fargo & Co., down $1.38 to $49.06

Bond yields, which banks rely on for more lucrative interest rates on loans, slid sharply amid fears that economic growth is slowing.