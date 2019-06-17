Mastercard to allow transgender people to use chosen name

byAssociated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Mastercard will allow transgender people to use their chosen names on credit cards in an effort to combat discrimination at the cash register.

That means that the name on the credit card owned by a transgender person could be different than that found on their birth certificate or driver’s license.

It is up to the banks that issue the cards to actually implement the change and on Monday, Mastercard called on those banks to do so.

