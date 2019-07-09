Marriott faces $123 million fine in UK for data breach

byAssociated Press9 July 2019 10:12-04:00

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Marriott says it will fight a $123 million U.K. government fine related to its massive data breach.

Marriott has the right to respond to the proposed fine before a final determination is made by the U.K.’s Information Commissioner’s Office.

Marriott announced last November that data from as many as 500 million guests at its Starwood hotels may have been compromised by unauthorized access dating to 2014.

In January, the Bethesda, Maryland, company revised that figure to 323 million guests, and said around 25 million passport numbers may have been compromised. The company has alerted affected guests.

Marriott President and CEO Arne Sorenson says Marriott has assisted the Information Commissioner’s Office with its investigation. He says the breach was the result of a criminal attack.

