Markets Right Now: US stocks are mixed in early trading

byAssociated Press12 June 2019 09:45-04:00

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Major U.S. indexes are mixed in early trading as gains for health care stocks are offset by weakness in energy companies.

Johnson & Johnson rose 1.5% early Wednesday.

The energy sector was broadly lower. Concho Resources gave up 2.1%

Benchmark U.S. crude sank 2% early Wednesday to just over $52 a barrel. It was trading at $59 a barrel two weeks ago. Traders think demand for oil may wane at the same time supplies are high.

Technology stocks also fell. Network equipment maker Cisco lost 1.1%

The S&P 500 index was little changed at 2,888.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 31 points, or 0.1%, to 26,075. The Nasdaq fell 4 points, or 0.1%, to 7,818.

