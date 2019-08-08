Markets Right Now: US stock indexes rise in early trading

Business

Markets Right Now: US stock indexes rise in early trading

byAssociated Press8 August 2019 09:40-04:00

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Wall Street was back in a buying mood a day after markets took another turbulent ride as investors worried about global fallout from the U.S.-China trade war.

Longtime favorites including technology and communications companies were posting the biggest gains early Thursday.

Advanced Micro Devices jumped 8.7% and Netflix rose 1.4%.

Lyft soared 8% after raising its outlook for the year and reporting a 72% gain in revenue.

The S&P 500 rose 13 points, or 0.5%, to 2,896.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 124 points, or 0.4%, to 26,119. The Nasdaq rose 54 points, or 0.7%, to 7,916.

European markets were broadly higher.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.76%.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.