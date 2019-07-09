Markets Right Now: US stock indexes are off to a weak start

byAssociated Press9 July 2019 09:42-04:00

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are off to a weak start on Wall Street as the market extends its slump into a third day.

Banks and technology companies took some of the biggest losses in early trading Tuesday. State Street lost 1.1% and chipmaker Intel fell 1%.

Acacia Communications jumped 35% after the company agreed to be acquired by Cisco Systems.

The S&P 500 index fell 8 points, or 0.3%, to 2,967.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 100 points, or 0.4%, to 26,704. The Nasdaq fell 22 points, or 0.3%, to 8,075.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.06%.

