Markets Right Now: Tech leads stock indexes slightly lower

(AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening slightly lower on Wall Street as investors continue to pull back out of fear that the escalating trade battle between the U.S. and China will slow the global economy.

Technology companies, which would be especially exposed to damage from trade frictions, led the way lower in early trading Friday. Hard drive maker Western Digital sank 3.1%.

Oil prices turned higher following their biggest plunge in more than four years a day earlier. That helped energy companies. Chevron was up 1%.

The S&P 500 index fell 9 points, or 0.3%, to 2,944.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 70 points, or 0.3%, to 26,506. The Nasdaq fell 54 points, or 0.7%, to 8,058.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.87%.