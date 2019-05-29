Markets Right Now: Tech, health care lead US stocks lower

byAssociated Press29 May 2019 09:43-04:00

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are getting off to a weak start on Wall Street led by drops in technology and health care companies.

Chipmaker Nvidia slumped 2.2% in early trading Wednesday and drugmaker Bristol-Myers Squibb gave up 1.6%.

Canada Goose Holdings, which makes high-end winter coats, plummeted 21.3% after giving a weak revenue forecast for next year.

Fashion company Capri Holdings, whose brands include Michael Kors, gave up 9.7% after also issuing a weak forecast.

The S&P 500 index lost 20 points, or 0.8%, to 2,780.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 189 points, or 0.8%, to 25,151. The Nasdaq fell 72 points, or 1%, to 7,535.

Bond yields continued to fall as investors favored lower-risk assets. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.23%

