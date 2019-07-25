Markets Right Now: Tech, health care lead stocks lower

byAssociated Press25 July 2019 09:46-04:00

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening slightly lower on Wall Street led by declines in technology and health care stocks.

Several companies were also moving lower early Thursday after posting disappointing results.

Tesla slumped 14.8% after reporting a loss in its latest quarter that was much larger than analysts were expecting.

Ford fell 6.8% after its own results came in below forecasts.

The S&P 500 index fell 8 points, or 0.3% to 3,010.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 75 points, or 0.3%, to 27,197. The Nasdaq fell 48 points, or 0.6%, to 8,273.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 2.07%.

