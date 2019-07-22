Markets Right Now: Tech, energy lead early stock gains

Business

Markets Right Now: Tech, energy lead early stock gains

byAssociated Press22 July 2019 09:42-04:00

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are edging higher in early trading on Wall Street led by gains in technology and energy companies.

Apple rose 1.3% in the first few minutes after the opening bell Monday.

Energy companies were rising along with the price of crude oil. Schlumberger climbed 1.7%.

Equifax rose 1.5% after a settlement was announced calling for the company to pay up to $700 million over a huge data breach two years ago that exposed personal information of nearly 150 million people.

The S&P 500 index rose 7 points, or 0.2%, to 2,984.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 45 points, or 0.2%, to 27,199. The Nasdaq climbed 31 points, or 0.4%, to 8,177.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.03%.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.



You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.